Every year, the Creative Arts Guild's Festival includes great live entertainment in addition to the wonderful art and artisan crafts, kids’ and multicultural activities, and food.
This year’s agenda is no exception. Live music performances start Friday, Sept. 16, during the Festival 2022 Preview Party + Taste of Dalton (tickets are available at bit.ly/22FestivalPreviewPartyTOD). Willie Ziavino and the C.O.T. Band will play Latin jazz while Preview Party guests arrive and enjoy the exceptional art in the Indoor Patron Exhibit and sample the delicious Taste of Dalton treats served by favorite local restaurants.
During Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, Festival 2022 will feature a number of local and regional musicians at the performance tent on the Guild campus.
Playing on Saturday, Sept. 17: Paul Joseph, Not Without My Muse, Jessie Smith, Ariel Omarzu, Molly Watts and the John Buckner Trio.
Playing on Sunday, Sept. 18: William Alderman, Joseph Blake Evans and Russell Cook, Spatial Effects, and more.
On the Multicultural Children’s Hill, representatives of the various countries being highlighted will present performances reflecting the culture of those regions of the world. Don’t miss Kofi Mawuko, African drummer; Mexican folkloric dancing with Marcos Gomez and Ariadne Ascencio; ballet and modern dance pieces by Ballet Dalton; Mariachi Aventurero de Dalton; and more. There will be activities for kids of all ages that will take them on a journey around the world without leaving the Guild grounds.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. the Festival will feature Ballet Dalton performing dance selections from "The Snow Queen," the Guild Dance Department’s annual winter ballet. The dancers will also perform other ballet and contemporary works choreographed by Guild Dance Program staff and guest instructors.
More information about Festival 2022 is at www.creativeartsguild.org, on Facebook or available by calling (706) 278-0168.
