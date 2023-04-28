For some 45 years, the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center has provided shelter and advocacy for abused adults and children.
On Saturday, May 13, members of the community will have an opportunity to support the Crisis Center's mission while also having a good time.
That's when the Louder Together: Breaking the Silence music festival returns to Dalton's Burr Performing Arts Park. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the music will start around 5 p.m.
Among the musical acts are Neon Moon: The Ultimate '90s Country Band, Connor McCutcheon, the Sean Christian Band, Easton Chambers and DJ Tirere Spot.
"This will be an event for the entire family," said Whitney Cockburn, community engagement coordinator for the Crisis Center. "We think it will be a great way to spend the Mother's Day weekend."
This will be the third annual edition for the music festival, and all the proceeds will go to further the work of the Crisis Center. The event is free.
"This is the first year we've been able to do it free," said Cockburn. "We've had some really good sponsors."
"We'll have food vendors, arts and crafts," she said. "For the children, we'll have bouncy houses, vendors selling cotton candy and chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats. We'll have a mechanical bull and different games."
There will be fun things to do that day. But those who attend will also have an opportunity to learn more about the Crisis Center and the work it does.
"We are definitely using this not only as a fundraiser but as an awareness event," Cockburn said. "We will address the public about what we do at the Crisis Center. We have reached out to some other nonprofits and asked them to come and talk about what they are doing. We want to support the other organizations that are working to help the community."
Approximately one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner and reported some form of intimate partner violence-related impact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey. More than 43 million women and 38 million men have experienced "psychological aggression" by an intimate partner.
The Crisis Center operates a 24-hour hotline, (706) 278-5586, as well as a shelter in Whitfield County.
