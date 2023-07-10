James H. Lovain, better known as Jim, was recently elected commander of American Legion Post 112 in Dalton. He has been an active member of Post 112 since joining in 2010.
Lovain was appointed as post adjutant in 2019. In addition, he has served on the Honor Guard as well as on various committees, including Memorial Day Ceremonies and as chairman of the Veterans Day Parade.
Lovain was born in Dalton, but he and his family later moved to Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Oakhaven High School in 1965. While living in Memphis he was part of a rock and roll band and had the privilege of playing in a concert with Jerry Lee Lewis.
Lovain joined the Navy in 1967 and went to boot camp in San Diego. After attending radio school, he was assigned to Key West, Florida. He then served aboard the USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier, where he worked in the communication center.
After being discharged from the Navy in 1971, Lovain moved to Dalton and began a career in the insurance business. He attended Dalton Junior College and graduated with an associate’s degree. He also enrolled at the University of Tennessee and earned a bachelor of science degree. He continued in the insurance business for 45 years.
Lovain married Becky Ridley in 1985 and they have one daughter and three grandchildren. Jim and Becky faithfully attend Salem Baptist Church.
“I look forward to serving as Post 112 commander,” remarked Jim. “I appreciate the trust the members of Post 112 have in me and I will go the extra mile to do whatever is necessary to serve our veterans.”
