Jim Lovain, newly-elected American Legion Post 112 commander, was recently presented with a Quilt of Valor. Janice Willmat presented the quilt to Lovain.
She explained, “Our mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.