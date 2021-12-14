Love Funeral Home owner Judy Love Joyce recalled for 'smile, care and compassion'

Judy Love Joyce was "a rock," said her son Mark, vice president and co-owner of Dalton's Love Funeral Home.
"She was a source of comfort and strength, not just for our family but for the families we have served over the years," he said.
Judy Love Joyce, 77, the owner of Love Funeral Home, passed away Wednesday.
Love Funeral Home was founded in 1935 by Judy's father Jack, her grandfather Maddox and her uncle Harold.
"She grew up in the business," said Mark Joyce. "This community has been very good to her family, and it was important to her to be able to serve this community. She was very proud that this is still a family business."
Lindsay Jenkins, Mark Joyce's daughter, is a funeral director. She and her sister Hannah Joyce are the fifth generation of the family to work at Love Funeral Home.
"There was never any pressure to be part of the business," Lindsay Jenkins said. "But we grew up watching her, and seeing the impact she had on families. She always believed that it is important what she did."
Jenkins said she and her sister were trained by their grandmother.
"I really learned by watching her and the example she set. The way she dealt with people," she said. "As for advice, she always told me to treat people like they were your family. Be honest with them. And treat them the way you would want to be treated in their situation."
The Rev. Phillip Cannon said he first met Judy Love Joyce when he came to First Baptist Church of Dalton more than 34 years ago.
"Judy's love shined forth in every aspect of her service and ministry at Love Funeral Home," he said. "Her smile, care and compassion touched literally thousands of people in the Dalton/Whitfield community and around Northwest Georgia as she ministered to them in some of the darkest moments of their lives."
Cannon called her a "minister's friend" who helped teach "how to minister in grief situations."
"She exemplified in every way 'the fruit of the Spirit' as she came into contact with people on a daily basis," he said.
After retiring from the ministry two years ago, Cannon joined Love Funeral Home as a family care provider and funeral assistant where he got to know Judy Love Joyce even better.
"Judy will be remembered for her love of Christ, her deep and tenacious love of her family and her love for our community," he said. "The light that was her life did not go out as it now shines through her son and her granddaughters as they carry on their calling through the funeral home."
He said it is an honor for him to be able to help the family build on the legacy of Judy Love Joyce and the Love and Joyce families at the funeral home.
Jenkins said her grandmother's legacy will live on.
"It was important to her father that the funeral home remain in the family," she said. "It was important to her that it remain a family business, and it is important to us to carry on her legacy and continue to serve the community and live by the example she set."
Judy Love Joyce is survived by her husband, Charles Joyce; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jill Joyce; granddaughters, Lindsay Jenkins (Luke) and Hannah Joyce; great-grandson, Charlie Jenkins; sister, Linda Cornelison; sister-in-law, Brenda Glenn (Woody); and nieces, Rhonda Cornelison (Randy) and Donna Greeson (Greg).
