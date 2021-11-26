Love Lights: A shining tradition of giving

Now in its 38th year, Hamilton Medical Center’s Love Lights has ushered in the holiday season in Dalton and the surrounding communities.
Customarily, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation hosts a Love Lights Tree Lighting celebration that includes children’s choirs, cookies and hot cocoa, the lighting of the holiday trees at Hamilton and Santa’s arrival in Dalton. This year, as in 2020, the lighting celebration has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the ongoing presence of COVID-19 cases in the community.
“After discussions with Hamilton leadership and law enforcement, we made the difficult decision to cancel the event again this year," said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director. "However, what is not cancelled is the wonderful opportunity for all of us to pay it forward this holiday season through our Love Light gifts. As our community continues to push through the challenges of the last two years, we are renewing our emphasis on love, kindness and generosity toward others. We are honored to designate Love Lights proceeds to support basic life needs for financially challenged patients being served by Hamilton Home Health and Hospice and Peeples Cancer Institute.”
The Love Lights holiday tradition was begun thanks to the creative planning of two Whitfield Healthcare Foundation board members: Dot Reich and the late Hubert Marsh. Marsh collaborated with Reich to plan a holiday tree lighting ceremony and holiday giving program that would enhance patient care programs at Hamilton Medical Center while offering community members the opportunity to gift lights in honor or in memory of friends and loved ones. To promote the Love Lights program community wide, Reich pitched the idea of a partnership between the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation and the Daily Citizen-News and the newspaper embraced the idea of being involved in an important community-wide fundraiser — and the rest is history.
According to Jeff Myers, Hamilton Health Care System president and CEO, Hamilton social workers do an excellent job recognizing patient needs and connecting patients to the assistance provided by the foundation.
“As patients face life-challenging diagnoses or reduced income due to extensive treatment, the foundation becomes a critical bridge of support," Myers said. "Love Lights gifts are truly invaluable and allow us to assist Hamilton patients who lack adequate resources for basic life needs."
Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to give gifts in honor or in memory of friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones.
“What better way to illuminate our community this holiday season than by purchasing Love Lights for those who are dear to us?” said Cathy Snyder, foundation trustee and Love Lights chair. “With touching reminders of the impact of COVID-19 all around us, we embrace the longstanding tradition and spirit of giving that Love Lights offers us. I personally find comfort knowing that my Love Lights purchases help those in need. The foundation offers a wide range of giving levels so that everyone can be a part of the Love Lights tradition. What better way to spread joy this season than by purchasing Love Lights?”
As Love Lights are purchased, the foundation mails an acknowledgement card to recipients being honored or to the family of those being memorialized. The names of those being honored or remembered, as well as those who have purchased Love Lights, are listed in the weekend editions of the Daily Citizen-News during December and Jan. 1. All gifts to the foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Gwen Harden, director of annual and associate support for the foundation, says there is a silver lining to this year’s Love Lights.
“Though it was a heartbreaking decision to once again cancel our public gathering for the tree lighting, we continue to build on the Love Lights tradition," Harden said. "We hope to make Love Lights bigger and brighter than ever. We will again light the Hamilton campus, and families are encouraged to drive through and enjoy the lights at their leisure during the holiday season. We hope that everyone will join the Love Lights tradition by purchasing a Love Light in honor or in memory of someone special, and make 2021 our best fundraising season ever.”
Community members are also highly encouraged to show their support for Love Lights on social media. When you purchase Love Lights in honor or in memory of those you love, tag the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation in your comments or photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #JointhetraditionofLoveLights.
Love Lights may be purchased online at HamiltonHealth.com/lovelights, by picking up Love Lights forms at area businesses or by calling the foundation at (706) 272-6128. Look for Love Lights information also in the Daily Citizen-News.
