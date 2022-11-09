Hamilton Medical Center’s Love Lights has ushered in the holiday season in Dalton and the surrounding communities for almost 40 years.
Love Lights is a special holiday giving program in which community members and businesses can purchase Love Lights in honor or in memory of friends, colleagues, teachers, cherished loved ones — even the family pet. One-hundred percent of Love Lights proceeds are designated to assist financially challenged patients being served by Hamilton Home Health and Hospice and Peeples Cancer Institute. Pre-COVID-19, the Love Lights tree lighting celebration included children’s choirs, cookies and hot cocoa, the lighting of the holiday trees at Hamilton, and Santa’s arrival in Dalton. While the tree lighting event has been postponed again this year due to health concerns surrounding large gatherings, Love Lights will once again shine on Hamilton Medical Center’s campus throughout the holiday season. Community members are encouraged to drive through and enjoy the lights.
“Love Lights offer a meaningful way to pay it forward as we purchase gifts in honor or in memory of those dear to us while helping patients in need,” said Jane Snipes, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation executive director. “As friends and neighbors celebrate beautiful lives in our community, both past and present, they profoundly impact patients and families at Hamilton who need our support. We love seeing so many of our friends and neighbors gift Love Lights each year. All of us at Hamilton are touched by our community’s tremendous commitment to Love Lights. If every individual in this community purchased one Love Light, imagine how many people we could help.”
According to Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO, Jeff Myers, Hamilton social workers do an excellent job recognizing patient needs and connecting patients to the assistance provided by the foundation.
“As patients face life-challenging diagnoses or reduced income due to extensive treatment, the foundation becomes a critical bridge of support. Love Light gifts are truly invaluable and allow us to assist Hamilton patients who lack adequate resources for basic life needs,” Myers said.
Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to give gifts in honor or in memory of friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones.
“What better way to illuminate our community this holiday season than by purchasing Love Lights,” said Cathy Snyder, foundation trustee and Love Lights chair. “Let’s embrace the longstanding tradition and spirit of giving of Love Lights. The foundation offers a wide range of giving levels so that everyone can be a part of the Love Lights tradition.”
As Love Lights are purchased, the foundation mails an acknowledgement card to recipients being honored or to the family of those being memorialized. The names of those being honored or remembered, as well as those who have purchased Love Lights, are listed in the weekend editions of the Dalton Daily Citizen during the month of December. All gifts to the foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Community members are encouraged to show their support for Love Lights on social media. When you purchase Love Lights in honor or in memory of those you love, tag the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation in your comments or photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtags #LoveLights #LightUpALife
Love Lights may be purchased online at HamiltonHealth.com/lovelights, or by scanning the QR code displayed around town. Look for Love Lights information in the Dalton Daily Citizen or call the foundation office at (706) 272-6128.
