Love Lights take on new meaning in 2020

Since 1983, Hamilton Medical Center's Love Lights has ushered in the holiday season in Dalton and the surrounding communities.
The holiday tradition was begun years ago, thanks to the creative planning of two Whitfield Healthcare Foundation board members, Dot Reich and the late Hubert Marsh. Hubert came up with the idea for Love Lights after seeing a neighboring community hold a tree lighting ceremony. Hubert collaborated with Dot to plan a holiday tree lighting ceremony and holiday giving program that would serve to enhance patient care programs at Hamilton Medical Center while offering community members the opportunity to gift lights in honor or in memory of friends and loved ones.
To promote the Love Lights program community-wide, Dot pitched the idea of a partnership between the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation and the Daily Citizen to then-editor Neely Young. Needless to say, Neely embraced the newspaper being involved in an important community-wide fundraiser, and the rest is history.
Love Lights in 2020 will look a little different than in years past. Traditionally, the foundation hosts a Love Lights Tree Lighting celebration that includes children's choirs, cookies and hot cocoa, the lighting of the holiday trees and Santa's arrival in Dalton.
This year's celebration was originally scheduled as a drive-thru event for Thursday, Nov. 19, but due to concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in the community and the potential for increased traffic which could impede emergency vehicles, the event has been canceled.
"After discussions with Hamilton leadership and law enforcement, we made the difficult decision to cancel the event for 2020," said Jane Snipes, executive director of the foundation. "What is not canceled is the wonderful opportunity for all of us to give back this holiday season through our Love Light gifts. As our community has pushed through the challenges of 2020, we are renewing our emphasis on love, kindness and generosity toward others. We are honored to designate Love Lights proceeds to support basic life needs for financially challenged patients being served by Hamilton Home Health and Hospice and Peeples Cancer Institute."
According to Hamilton President and CEO, Jeff Myers, Hamilton social workers do an excellent job recognizing patient needs and connecting patients to the assistance provided by the foundation.
"As patients face life-challenging diagnoses or reduced income due to extensive treatment, the foundation becomes a critical bridge of support. Love Light gifts are truly invaluable and allow us to assist Hamilton patients who lack adequate resources for basic life needs," Myers said.
Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to give gifts in honor or in memory of friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones.
"What better way to illuminate our community this holiday season than by purchasing Love Lights for those who are dear to us?" said Cathy Snyder, foundation trustee and Love Lights chair. "There's even a Love Light for the family pet."
The foundation has a variety of Love Light giving opportunities available. As Love Lights are purchased, the foundation mails an acknowledgement card to recipients being honored or to the family of those being memorialized. The names of those being honored or remembered, as well as those who have purchased Love Lights, are listed in the weekend editions of the Daily Citizen-News during December. All gifts to the foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Gwen Harden, director of Annual and Associate Support for the foundation, says there is a silver lining to this year's Love Lights.
"Though it was a heartbreaking decision to cancel our public gathering for the tree lighting, we are embracing the opportunity to reimagine our event and build on the Love Lights tradition for next year," Harden said. "We hope to make Love Lights bigger and brighter than ever. We will still light the Hamilton campus this year, and families are encouraged to drive through and enjoy the lights at their leisure during the holiday season. We hope that everyone will honor the Love Lights tradition by making this our best fundraising year ever."
Community members are encouraged to show their support for Love Lights on social media. When you purchase Love Lights in honor or in memory of those you love, tag the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation in your comments or photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #IlluminatingOurCommunityThisSeason. Says Harden, "Given all everyone has been through in 2020, we hope to spread joy by blanketing our community in Love Lights."
Love Lights may be purchased online at HamiltonHealth.com/lovelights, by picking up Love Lights forms at area businesses or by phoning the foundation at (706) 272-6128. The Daily Citizen-News also will provide a Love Lights insert in the newspaper on two separate occasions during the holiday season.
