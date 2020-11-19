Love Lights to brighten the holiday season once again

The holidays quickly approaching and the weather becoming cooler are sure signs that Love Lights season is upon us.
Since 1983, Hamilton Medical Center and the Daily Citizen-News have partnered for Love Lights, and the fundraising event will look a little different this year.
Traditionally, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation hosts a Love Lights Tree Lighting celebration that includes children’s choirs, cookies and hot cocoa, the lighting of the holiday trees and Santa’s arrival in Dalton. This year’s celebration was originally scheduled as a drive-thru event for Thursday, but due to concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in the community and the potential for increased traffic which could impede emergency vehicles, the event has been canceled.
“After discussions with Hamilton leadership and law enforcement, we made the difficult decision to cancel the event for 2020," said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director. "What is not cancelled is the wonderful opportunity for all of us to give back this holiday season through our Love Light gifts. As our community has pushed through the challenges of 2020, we are renewing our emphasis on love, kindness and generosity toward others. We are honored to designate Love Lights proceeds to support basic life needs for financially challenged patients being served by Hamilton Home Health and Hospice and Peeples Cancer Institute.”
Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to give gifts in honor or in memory of friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones.
The foundation has a variety of Love Lights giving opportunities available. As Love Lights are purchased, the foundation mails an acknowledgement card to recipients being honored or to the family of those being memorialized. The names of those being honored or remembered, as well as those who have purchased Love Lights, are listed in the weekend editions of the Daily Citizen-News during December. All gifts to the foundation are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Community members are also highly encouraged to show their support for Love Lights on social media. When you purchase Love Lights in honor or in memory of those you love, tag the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation in your comments or photos on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #IlluminatingOurCommunityThisSeason.
Love Lights may be purchased online at HamiltonHealth.com/lovelights, by picking up Love Lights forms at area businesses or by calling the foundation at (706) 272-6128. The Daily Citizen-News also will provide a Love Lights insert in the newspaper on two separate occasions during the holiday season.
