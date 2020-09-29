Love of math passed on to generations of students by passionate teacher

Amanda Hawkins loves math — "I proudly claim my math geekiness," she said with a laugh — and it's her passion for the subject that caused her to seek to motivate her students during her three-decade career in teaching, the last 28 years with Dalton Public Schools.
"There is a beauty to mathematics, the logic of it, the connectivity of it, and I always introduced my year by telling students about that beauty, which, in my opinion, makes it more powerful than any other subject," said Hawkins, who retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, her 23rd at Dalton High School. "I always tell them, 'Just give it a chance, and if you give it a chance, I will do everything I can to help you see that beauty.'"
"Because I'm so passionate, it can be contagious," said Hawkins, who is married to a Dalton State College math professor. "There are very few things as intrinsically rewarding as helping a student who doesn't believe he or she can do math become a student who not only can do it, but is excited to do it."
Hawkins "was able to build positive relationships with her students and explain difficult concepts in a way that her students could understand," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, principal of Dalton High School. "She led important work in analyzing data, developing common assessments and fostering teacher collaboration to design meaningful work for her students."
A native of Decatur and graduate of Decatur High School before moving on to Berry College where she focused on education, math and science, Hawkins began teaching as a 20-year-old, and she was often mistaken for a student during her early years in Gordon County Schools. After two years in that system, she came to Dalton — her husband, Tim, is a Dalton High School alumnus — and she spent a handful of years at what was then Dalton Junior High School.
"It was an easy transition for me," because she found similarities between Dalton Public Schools and Decatur Public Schools, both city systems in the middle of larger, county systems, Hawkins said. "There's an intimacy and a (family) feel to it.''
Team player
Hawkins adored being a member of an interdisciplinary team — though they taught different subjects, Hawkins and her team teachers educated the same group of students, so they could share notes and perspective on those children — at Dalton's junior high, but she desired the higher-level math of high school. During her 20-plus years at the high school, she taught virtually every type of math class and student, as well as serving as an instructional coach for the subject.
Hawkins "is an excellent math teacher," Hungerpiller said. As a math coach, mentor to new teachers and department chair, she "was a champion for all students during her years" at the high school.
"I loved mentoring young teachers," Hawkins said. "Helping take them to the next level is important to me."
In fact, she planned to spend her initial phase of retirement assisting rising educators at local colleges and on professional development at an education services agency until the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic squashed those plans, at least for the time being, so instead she'll substitute teach this year for Dalton Public Schools. And, with the coronavirus always a threat to knock teachers out of their classes due to self-quarantine for at least some time, substitute teachers are in high demand.
A calling
Hawkins "felt called" to teaching from a young age, even assisting her classmates with schoolwork in high school, she said. "I have a strong faith, (so) I believe God gives us certain talents, and he has a plan for us."
Ah, but what subject to teach? She was passionate about math and science, but ultimately a favorite professor at Berry helped break the deadlock in math's favor.
Her favorite area to teach is geometry, because "it is all about connections," she said. "You start with postulates, and, from those, you build all the connections through 3D and 4D objects."
"By the time you're finished, you have an understanding of how spatial relationships work in math," she said.
Nothing is more rewarding for her than when a student demonstrates his or her understanding and asks her for a proof — "they hate proofs, especially at the beginning" — out of curiosity for "why something works."
An ideal stage manager
Theater has been another passion for Hawkins, as she's helped countless productions at Dalton High School, mostly via backstage work and technical elements, as an assistant director and stage manager, she said. "They even dedicated the stage manager station in my name when I retired, which meant a lot.''
Wes Phinney, head of the high school's drama department, came to Dalton High for the 2008-2009 academic year and productions quickly became "seamless" operations between the two, he said. "We understood each other, and we talked a lot, but we could have done it without talking."
"I used to call her my 'right hand,' and I miss her, I can tell you that, because she's been so vital," Phinney said. "It's hard to explain how much she meant, but we all know we could not have achieved any of the success we have without her."
Hawkins has been especially influential with students intrigued by the tech side of theater, mentoring many of them, and at the most-recent Georgia Thespians Conference, a team from Dalton High won a ribbon for their efforts in one of the tech challenges, Phinney said. "It's like an Olympics," and it was fitting for a team of tech students to excel that way in Hawkins' final year.
Local high schools, including Dalton High, plan to conduct a one-act festival at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Nov. 21 and it was telling that all the directors quickly decided Hawkins should act as the event's coordinator, Phinney said. "She's one of the most organized and efficient people I know — always on top of everything — which is exactly what a stage manager is supposed to be."
Motivating youth
Hawkins, who has two daughters, Marion, 24, and Charlie, 22 — both graduates of Kennesaw State University who now reside in Woodstock — hopes the next generation of teachers never forget that "every child is an individual, and they all want to be successful, but some you may have to put more work into to give them that direction."
"Many students fear failure, so they'll stop, rather than try and risk failing," she added. It's up to teachers to push them through that mental barrier, and "I'm going to miss watching students develop so much.''
