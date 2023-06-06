Get your summer fun cranked up while supporting arts in the community at the same time. The Low Country Boil is a fun, family-friendly evening on the Creative Arts Guild's lawn and Spigel Pavilion with yard games, live music by As Seen On TV, cold beverages and of course lots of delicious boil recipes to sample. The event is Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Teams will compete in a low country boil cook-off that will be judged by a panel and voted on by the attendees. You'll get to taste each boil and vote for your favorite to win the coveted People's Choice award. There will be several other awards that will be given by the judges including best all-around boil, most creative recipe and more.
There will be a selection of other dishes that are kid-friendly and suitable for those who don't like seafood, as well as tea and water. A cash bar will be available serving beer, wine and sangria. Casual beach and cabana attire. For more information, email sarahm@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 529-8662. Tickets will include all the boil you can eat. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/CAGLCB23.
