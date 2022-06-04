The Low Country Boil is a great Get-Your-Summer-Started Party.
The Creative Arts Guild’s Eighth Annual Low Country Boil Cook-Off will be Saturday, June 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Low Country Boil is a fun, lighthearted “Welcome to Summer” event for the entire family. Great food, cold beverages, yard games and live music all make for a wonderful family-friendly evening on the Guild’s lawn and the Spigel Pavilion.
What exactly is a low country boil? Well, according to Wikipedia, “a low country boil meal traditionally includes catch-of-the-day shellfish, vegetables, slices of spicy sausage (like andouille or kielbasa) and an array of spices, all tossed in a pot and boiled.”
Teams of amateur cooks will be providing samples of their own special boil and sides, vying with each other to get your vote. You and your fellow attendees will choose the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award by voting for your favorite team; however; an illustrious panel of judges (local chefs and restaurant owners) will decide other coveted awards including best all-round boil recipe; most creative recipe; best team spirit; best food presentation; best theme, decorations and overall ambiance; most hospitable chefs; most flavorful recipe; and best side dish.
Music and dancing
The casual, laid-back summer atmosphere of this fun event will get a sweet musical boost from the Doc Martens Flannel Review. This ‘90s rock cover band will be playing your favorite “BuzzBin” hits and will give all ages a reason to get up and dance.
While the eating and music are happening, awards will be given to competing cooking team. As teams compete and vie for these prizes, the delicious aroma of tasty cooking fills the air, and upbeat live music keeps the party hearty.
So get some friends together and plan to attend. Tickets are $30 for adults; $10 for students; and free for kids 5 and under.
Tickets will include all you can eat boil and one complimentary beverage from the bar for those of legal age.
More information is available at www.creativeartsguild.org, by contacting sarahm@creativeartsguild.org or davidg@creativeartsguild.org, or by calling (706) 278-0168.
