The Low Income Home Energy Assistance program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has opened to general public households.
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home heating directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
Applicants must send in their most recent heating bill, electric bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number and proof of citizenship with a valid picture I.D. and/or alien status.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of heating their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. Assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis, while the funds last.
All Community Service Centers are closed to the public because of COVID-19. To apply for assistance, you must call the service center in your county to receive instructions on how to submit your documents for your application. Any low-income residents of the county who feel that their household meets the criteria should contact the North Georgia Community Action Inc.'s Community Service Center for their county of residence.
In Whitfield County, call (706) 226-7241. In Murray County, call (706) 695-5913.
If you are unable to get through on the phone, please be patient and keep trying. Keep calling until you reach someone. Do not leave messages as they will not be returned.
