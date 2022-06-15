Some low-income homeowners in Whitfield County could receive help with home repairs thanks to a new grant received by the county.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to accept a $400,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which administers the state’s federal Community Home Investment Program (CHIP). The funds will be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied single-family homes of very low-income homeowners. The qualifying income level depends on the number of people living in the house.
"This will go primarily to seniors, but it doesn't necessarily have to be seniors," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We can repair roofs. We can paint. We can put ramps in. We can repair and improve homes for our seniors and others with low incomes so they can stay in their homes and stay safe."
The grant has a local match of $40,174. The county plans to fund $26,320 with part of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money and the rest with in-kind services. The contract will start Sept. 1, and officials said they plan to begin accepting applications shortly after that.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Accept a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Agriculture to offset costs for the Animal Shelter’s spay and neuter program. That program will spay or neuter one pet per household for $20 for homes that meet certain income requirements.
"We are not trying to compete with vets," said Jensen. "We are just trying to get the word out and get as many pets spayed and neutered as we can."
Commissioner Robby Staten asked if $10,000 is the maximum grant the county could receive and wanted to know if the Animal Shelter could apply for a larger grant.
Animal Shelter Director Diane Franklin said the grants are funded by the Dog and Cat Reproductive Sterilization Support Program, which is in turn funded by the sale of certain specialty license plates. She said the Department of Agriculture basically divvies up whatever funds are collected by the program each year among the counties that have requested money.
• Adopt a measure regarding the county’s defined contribution retirement plan.
“This is from ACCG (Association County Commissioners of Georgia) and required by the IRS to maintain our tax-exempt status of our 401(a) defined contribution plan,” said Jensen. “It is just format change and compliance only. There’s no impact to employees, and we aren’t changing the county match to the 401(a) either. All counties that use ACCG 401(a) will need to adopt it as well.”
The commissioners also held public hearings on and approved alcoholic beverage license applications for:
• Dixie Food Mart at 2101 South Dixie Highway.
• Family Dollar #21503 at 2410 Cleveland Highway.
• Jay Tobacco & Beverage at 2211 E. Morris St.
The commissioners also issued a proclamation honoring Whitfield County Schools’ soccer programs. Southeast Whitfield High School triumphed earlier this year over Northwest Whitfield High School in the boys state 4A championship game.
The Northwest Whitfield girls and the boys from Coahulla Creek High School made the Final Four, while the Southeast Whitfield girls made their first appearance in the Elite 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.