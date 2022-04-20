Dalton State College students will not see a tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year and will see a decrease in the overall cost of attendance.
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) recently voted to not raise tuition rates at 25 of 26 institutions for the 2022-23 academic year and eliminate the Special Institutional Fee system-wide.
This is the third consecutive year the regents have kept tuition costs flat at Dalton State.
Elimination of the Special Institutional Fee charged since 2009 will decrease the overall cost of attendance by $200 for Dalton State students each semester.
Dalton State students who are residents of Georgia or Tennessee taking 15 credit hours or more will pay $1,962 a semester, while those outside of Georgia or Tennessee will pay $6,278 for 15 credit hours.
“I think the recent approvals are great, because it means more students can better afford an education, especially those who are lower income or DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients,” said Janahi Contreras, a junior at Dalton State. “DACA recipients have to pay out-of-state tuition. I have a friend who is a DACA recipient, and she comes to Dalton State because of the lower tuition. The fee decrease makes attending college even more affordable for her and others.”
Dalton State is ranked among the top 24 colleges nationwide for the best return on investment by Business Insider and continues to be one of the most affordable four-year colleges in the nation. Most students graduate from Dalton State with no or little student loan debt.
“We believe in access to a high-quality education,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. “We know a college education is transformative, and therefore we strive to provide rigorous academics and an engaging college experience at an affordable cost. I am hopeful this reduction of cost for our students will ensure more students can achieve their professional goals and fill local workforce needs.”
The regents established the Special Institutional Fee to provide financial support for high-quality academic programs and operations during the reductions in state funding caused by the Great Recession. The fee continued since that time but beginning in fiscal year 2023 the state will increase USG’s budget by almost $230 million, allowing for the fee’s elimination.
“The university system’s longstanding commitment to affordability helps empower students, keeping them on track to learn the skills they need to get good jobs in a highly-skilled workforce,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “That workforce is critical to the economic development that has allowed Georgia to thrive, and we are grateful to Gov. Kemp and the General Assembly for passing a state budget this year that provides record support for public higher education and USG institutions statewide.”
