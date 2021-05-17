Lt. Gov. Duncan will not seek reelection

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Duncan, a Republican who was elected in 2018, became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election and condemned Georgia Republicans who perpetuated Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.
Duncan said he will focus on cultivating a new faction of the GOP through a movement he calls “GOP 2.0” that stresses building back the Republican Party in a post-Trump era.
"Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a second term as lieutenant governor,” he said in a statement. "It is truly an honor to serve as lieutenant governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform."
Duncan will still oversee the General Assembly’s special session for redistricting this fall and the 2022 legislative session. After that, Duncan said he plans to transition his political energy into helping build GOP 2.0 at a national level.
Duncan drove wedges between himself and far-right members of Georgia’s GOP by becoming a frequent guest on national news outlets to condemn Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. He pushed back against members of his own caucus in the Senate by refusing to preside over the chamber when it took up the omnibus and controversial election bill that eventually passed and was signed into law.
“It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across this country,” Duncan said in his statement. "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017.”
Duncan would have had a challenging reelection campaign after his defiance of Trump and Trump loyalists in Georgia. His announcement paves the way for top Republicans to begin announcing their candidacies.
Republican Jeanne Seaver of Savannah, a business owner and longtime GOP activist, previously announced she would challenge Duncan.
Multiple Democrats have announced their intention to vie for the position including two state representatives, Derrick Jackson of Tyrone and Erick Allen of Smyrna.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
