Standing in front of the Clown Posse set where he had helped teach thousands of Whitfield County students about fire safety during the past 20 years, Lt. Shawn Damon stared at his watch.
Suddenly, as the clock struck 5 p.m., Damon ripped open his fire department shirt, revealing a T-shirt underneath that jokingly said, “The Legend Has Retired … 2022 Not My Problem Anymore.”
After 33 years of serving the residents of Whitfield County as a firefighter, Damon’s last day on the job was June 30, when friends and colleagues stopped by to wish him well during a retirement party at Station 7.
Damon’s interest in the fire service, he said, can be traced back to his youth when he would help answer calls with his grandfather, who was fire chief in Kokomo, Indiana.
After Damon moved to Dalton in 1989, his neighbor’s car caught on fire one day. Firefighter Donnie Busby answered the call and told Damon about Whitfield County’s volunteer firefighting program.
“Donnie was a volunteer back then at Eastside Station,” Damon recalled. “He introduced me into what I needed to do to become a volunteer, so I started in ’89 at Station 9 and haven’t looked back.”
Offered the opportunity to go full time in 1997, Damon said he didn’t hesitate jumping on, “and that’s been it for the past 25 years.”
During his third-of-a-century career, Damon worked at Stations 9 and 1 as a volunteer and Stations 1, 2, 4, 9 and 10 as a full-time firefighter.
“I started my career at Station 9,” he said, “and I ended it at Station 9.”
It’s been a pleasure to serve the people of Whitfield County during their times of emergency, he said.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said, “loved everything I’ve learned. I’ve loved the guys. It’s been my family. I’ve loved all the change. I’m gonna miss it really, really bad, but it’s time to try something new, something different.”
What that new career might be, he wouldn’t say.
Damon was part of the successful Clown Posse program that has taught thousands of children about fire safety in a fun and exciting way. As Kee Kee the Clown, Damon was front and center for nearly 20 years and said he’s disappointed he wasn’t able to go out with a bang the past two years as the program had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’m really, really proud of the Clown Posse,” he said, “how that was received at the schools and how it’s grown and all the guys’ participation. Everybody enjoyed it. I hate that COVID has put a damper on it the last two years because I really wanted to go out with one more show, but that didn’t happen. I hope the Posse keeps going, and that it doesn’t stop with me. I don’t think it will. I think Wesley Williams will keep it going. It’s made a really big impact on the community, keeping the fire department involved in the schools. It’s just a good thing.”
After answering thousands of calls, Damon said no one call stands out to him, though he does clearly remember how it all started.
“My very first call was Station 5 with Russell Wilson in the old LaFrance fire truck,” he said. “There was a fully-involved trailer, and I learned a very valuable lesson about pulling all the hose off the truck before you charge it. That was my very first call, and I’ve never done it again, or never not done it again.”
Chief Ed O’Brien, on hand for the party, said it’s hard to lose a good man like Damon, “but he’s earned it, well over 25 years, 33 years when you add his volunteer time, so he’s earned it.
“We hate losing the experience,” O’Brien added, “but it’s what the guys work for. He’s made it through, still healthy, and that’s what we like to see, when they leave healthy.”
