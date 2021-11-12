Lutin says 14th Congressional District deserves an effective representative

Two years ago, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene moved from her home in Alpharetta to Rome to run for Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat, after then-Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, announced he was stepping down.
Now, Dr. Charles Lutin said he plans to move from his home in Atlanta to the 14th District to challenge Greene in the 2022 Republican Party primary.
"It isn't a requirement to live in a district to run there," he said. "But I do plan to move here. I plan to get to know this district. I think it's important to show up where people are and get to know them."
The 14th Congressional District currently covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties and part of Pickens County. But its lines will likely be changed during a special session of the state legislature that began Wednesday to redraw district lines following the results of the 2020 national census. Georgia's population grew by more than 1 million, or about 10%, since the 2010 census.
In June, residents from across the district packed a joint town hall meeting at Dalton State College held by the Georgia House of Representatives' Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee and the state Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee. Numerous speakers asked the lawmakers to keep the 14th Congressional District as intact as possible during the redistricting.
"I'm new to politics," Lutin said. "This is my first run for public office. I'm running because I believe the Republican Party deserves some sane candidates and some presentable candidates, and from what I can see Marjorie is zero for two on those counts."
Greene has promoted false conspiracy theories such as QAnon, made racist and anti-Semitic comments, and expressed support for the execution of high-profile Democratic leaders. Earlier this year she was removed from her committee assignments in a bipartisan vote.
Lutin is a retired emergency medicine physician and an Air Force veteran of the Gulf War.
"I'm not a Trump candidate," he said, referring to the former president. "I'm never going to ask for his endorsement. I think that if a Republican candidate can run and win in the 14th District without his endorsement it will loosen his grip on the Republican Party, and that would be a good thing."
Lutin joins Mark Clay and businesswoman Jennifer Strahan in announcing they will challenge Greene in the Republican Party primary. On the Democratic side, businesswoman Lateefah Conner, Rome city commissioner Wendy Davis, U.S. Army veteran Marcus Flowers and businesswoman Holly McCormack have said they will run for that party's nomination. And businesswoman Angela Pence said she will represent the Libertarian Party in that race.
Asked what issues he is campaigning on, Lutin said he wants to provide more effective representation for Northwest Georgia, noting the House of Representatives voted in February to remove Greene from all of her committee assignments.
"I don't see that she has made many friends in Washington, other than a few other far right figures," he said.
Lutin said he has been and continues to travel the district, meeting with elected officials and attending local Republican Party events.
"I don't have a high profile in the district yet," he said. "But by the time of the primary I will have driven down every paved road in the district, met with every elected official who wants to meet with me and attended as many public events as I can."
To find out more about Lutin, go to www.facebook.com/charles.lutin.
