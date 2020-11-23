Lynch joins Hamilton Physician Group -- Murray Campus

Holly Lynch says that as a child, she aspired to be a teacher. That goal, she says, carried her through years of school and training and guided her toward the path of family medicine.
“I hope to act as a teacher to my patients to help them understand all aspects of their care, including the importance of preventive care and understanding their diagnoses and treatments,” said Lynch. “I want to encourage patients to be advocates for their own health.”
Lynch is a family medicine physician who recently joined Hamilton Physician Group — Murray Campus.
Lynch completed medical training at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. She completed her residency at Houston Healthcare Family Medicine in Warner Robins.
“As a primary care provider, patients will rely on me to coordinate their care and explain their conditions or illnesses with honest responses and in a way they can understand,” Lynch said. “I believe it is important to open up the lines of communication from the very first visit.”
Lynch said she chose family medicine because she always loved learning how and why things work.
“In the health care field, I get to apply these principles to the human body and teach patients some of the things I have learned,” said Lynch. “In return, I can learn even more from the patients.”
Lynch’s favorite hobby since childhood is getting lost in a good book. She also enjoys cooking, traveling and exploring and supporting local businesses. She said she and her husband cherish their time together, as well as spending time with friends and family.
