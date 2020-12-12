M&M building to become apartments; owner says there's a need for high-end units in Dalton

Dalton businessman Steve Herndon says he's seeing exciting things happening in Dalton, from the expansion of Hamilton Medical Center (through the Anna Shaw Children's Institute and the Peeples Cancer Institute) to new firms opening in the area, such as German automobile parts manufacturer GEDIA Automotive Group.
"We saw a big need for some higher-end apartment units, with all of this growth," he said.
Herndon and his wife Tammy and their company Herndon Properties are in the process of converting the M&M Building, a former office building at the corner of School Street and Jones Street, into apartments.
"We thought that was a great location, within walking distance to downtown Dalton," he said. "Downtown is really seeing a comeback, especially with restaurants. You've got Cherokee (Brewing + Pizza Company), Cyra's and a bunch of others."
There will be nine apartments in the building, eight one-bedroom apartments and a two-bedroom apartment. Each will be about 600 square feet. They will be furnished, and the rent, which Herndon says will be about $1,700 a month, will cover utilities.
"The apartment will have everything you need," he said. "There will be an interior hallway for security. The apartments won't open onto the street."
Herndon said his target market is young professionals.
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham said there's a need for apartments targeted at that group, to help keep people working in Dalton living in the city.
"We are very fortunate that we have large employers that recruit young professionals from all over the Southeast to work here," he said. "At the chamber, we believe one of our roles in helping their recruiting efforts is to make Greater Dalton a great community to live, work and play. We’ve made great strides on that, but housing is still a big barrier for our community. We’re focused on solving that issue, and there are some great projects underway that will help us solve that. I’m excited about Steve’s project, and it certainly moves us closer to the goal."
Headquartered in Dalton, Herndon Properties does business across the Southeast.
"We have several rental homes in (the) Murray Hill area," Herndon said. "We have probably 20 single- and multifamily units here in Dalton. But our traditional line of business is extended-stay hotels. We are in Statesboro. We are in LaGrange. We are in the Woodstock area. We've got some North Carolina properties."
He said he hopes to have the M&M Building apartments ready to rent by spring 2021.
Tammy Herndon said she's happy to see the progress on the building.
"We are excited to be giving back to the community," she said. "We want to see young people move back to town."
