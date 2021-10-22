Mack Gaston Community Center to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday

The Mack Gaston Community Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday from noon to 5 p.m in the gym.
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at no cost. No identification or insurance is required.
Preregistration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome as long as spots are available. Preregistration can be accomplished online at daltonvax.coreresponse.org. Those without computers or who need help registering can contact the community center at (706) 278-8205.
The vaccination clinic is hosted by the community center, the DEO Clinic and the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).
