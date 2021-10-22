Mack Gaston Community Center to host mammograms on Saturday, Oct. 30

CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40, organizers say. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance.
For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name.
To schedule a screening, call (423) 495-4040 or go to memorial.org/melbcmobile.
