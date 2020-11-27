Magnolia & Ivy Boutique
Kathleen "Kathy" Morris, age 80, of Chatsworth, passed away November 25, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral home.
Eddie Davis, age 62 of Dalton, passed away November 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home.
James Cochran, age 94, of Dalton Georgia passed away Friday November 27, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
William Arnold age, 71 of Dalton Georgia passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
