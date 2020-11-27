Contributed photo

The Chatsworth-Eton-Murray Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Magnolia & Ivy Boutique. The women's clothing store is at 121 E. Market St. in Chatsworth. From left are Liz Nichols, Madyson Houston, Lee Harris (Magnolia & Ivy owner/Food City manager/chamber board of directors), Holly Bullock (Shield Insurance & Partners/chamber board of directors), Sheila Simpson (Shaw Industries/chamber board chair), Katlynn Keefer (Magnolia & Ivy Boutique associate), Pam Harris (Magnolia & Ivy Boutique owner), Kimberly Duke (Magnolia & Ivy Boutique associate), Billy Childers (Murray County tax commissioner/Murray chamber Delegate), Kierston Keefer (Magnolia & Ivy Boutique associate), Donna Flood (Murray County Clerk of Superior Court/chamber Delegate), Peg Adams (Murray chamber chair of Delegates), Diane Arnold (chamber of commerce.).