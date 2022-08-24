Some cities across the nation are reporting big increases in violent crime. But Dalton is not one of them, according to data presented Tuesday to the city’s Public Safety Commission.
The commission oversees the city’s police and fire departments.
There were 56 violent crimes in Dalton through the end of July, according to Police Chief Cliff Cason, down from 59 for the same period in 2021 and slightly below the five-year average of 58.
Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary were up to 523 from 517 in that period but still below the five-year average of 614.
Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales were down to 2,558 from 2,992 in 2021 and well below the five- year average of 3,341. Property crime rose to 467 through the end of July from 458 in the same period in 2021. But that is still below the five-year average of 556.
There were 36 aggravated assaults through the end of July, down from 47 in the same period last year; eight rapes, down from nine in 2021; 45 burglaries, down from 59; and 30 motor vehicle thefts, down from 70.
Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 46 through the end of July from 34 in the same period last year; liquor violations rose to 50 from 31; and public drunkenness rose to 61 from 58.
“I attribute it to the patrols and the work our officers are doing,” said Cason when asked why Dalton isn’t seeing the rising crime some other cities are. “We are keeping up our activities. Other cities are not addressing low-level offenses, and we are. We are out there and visible. People can see our presence in the community.”
There were 95 motor vehicle crashes in July, down from 106 crashes in June and from 127 in May.
Dalton police officers responded to 20 crashes with injuries in July. Those crashes resulted in 30 people injured. One person was seriously injured. There were no fatalities.
Failure to yield was the top factor in injury crashes, and following too closely was the leading factor in non-injury crashes. There were four crashes involving DUI in July, and five involving speed. Fridays saw the most crashes, with 19, and Thursdays the fewest, with eight.
Rear-end crashes were the most common in July with 38. Angle crashes were second with 32, and collision with an object third with 12. Following too closely was the most common factor in a crash, playing a role in 23. Distracted driving played a role in 19 crashes, and failure to yield played a role in 18.
The greatest number of crashes took place between 11 a.m. and 1:59 p.m., with 27, followed by 4 to 6:59 p.m., with 21.
Morning and evening rush hours, along with the early afternoon lunch time, typically account for the most crashes.
Walnut Avenue had the greatest number of crashes, with 25, followed by Chattanooga Road with 11. Glenwood Avenue, Shugart Road and Tibbs Road tied for third with four crashes each.
“Walnut Avenue is generally on top,” said Cason. “And the area around Shugart Road and Chattanooga Road is usually second. That’s just because of the amount of traffic on those roads.”
