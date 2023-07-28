Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that most of Georgia’s regional commissions reported a rise in June unemployment rates, except for the Atlanta and Southwest Georgia Regional Commissions, which reported unchanged unemployment rates.
The labor force rose in Atlanta, Central Savannah, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia and the Three Rivers Regional Commissions.
Employment was up in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia and Three Rivers Regional Commissions.
In June, claims were down in Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northwest Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commissions.
Northwest Georgia Regional Commission
Includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.4% over-the-month, the rate was 3.3% one year ago.
The labor force was up 1,214 over-the-month and up 5,679 over-the-year, to 434,862.
The number of employed was up 863 over-the-month and up 5,317 over-the-year, to 420,274.
Initial claims were down 337 (-15%) over-the-month and down 1,046 (-35%) over-the-year, to 1,927.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.