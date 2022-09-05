With a snip of oversized scissors, Westside Middle School Principal Jonathan Schneider capped off the official celebration Monday of his school’s revamped media center and counseling office suite, part of Georgia United Foundation/Georgia United Credit Union’s 2022 School Crashers grant program.
“Seeing this dream become a reality is just an amazing feat," Schneider said. "It was something we were taking about, trying to figure out how it would all come together. Lo and behold I saw a School Crashers application and I thought ‘Hey, I’m going to fill this out — let’s see what happens.'"
And it did happen as Westside Middle was selected as one of five Georgia schools that received a 2022 School Crashers grant, and the only one in Whitfield County. Westside’s media center was updated with modern flooring, paint and comfortable, flexible seating and a large screen interactive smartboard, while counselor Jennifer Dixon’s spaces were transformed into a warm, welcoming area for students and parents to get support for mental health and well-being.
Westside Media Specialist Amy Stanley pointed to words painted on overhead support beam to sum up the vision for the makeover: “Read. Return. Repeat.”
“Our teachers do an amazing job incorporating technology into instruction and so we do want to go back to the basics and create a literacy-rich environment for our students to turn the page rather than scroll the screen,” Stanley said. “At any given time, you may see five or six kids sprawled out on the floor, couch or the beanbags reading, and we love it. To put it in perspective, our school motto is ‘What you do matters,’ and I can’t think of any better words to describe what you’ve done for our students.”
In August 2021, a total of 540 titles were checked out from the media center compared to 954 titles that have been checked out since the new school year began Aug. 5.
Over the entirety of its nine years, the School Crashers program has been supported by Mohawk Industries which has donated more than $170,000 in flooring products, and the company’s representatives also help judge the entries and select the grant recipients, said Liz Riffert, Georgia United’s community development officer.
To learn more about the School Crashers program, visit https://gucufoundation.org/programs/school-crashers.
