Malone joins Creative Arts Guild as a visual arts instructor

The Creative Arts Guild welcomes Sarah Malone to its Visual Arts Department.
Malone is new to Dalton and is excited to be a part of the Creative Arts Guild where she hopes to share her love and knowledge of printmaking and art materials. She will kick off a comprehensive, multi-session children and youth art class titled “Discovering Art” for the coming year.
Discovering Art 2020-2021
In this exciting class, children and youth will learn about art and how to express their imaginations while exploring drawing, painting, sculpture and fine craft techniques. Each child will create multiple artworks while gaining a better understanding of the creative process. Two sections will be offered. A class for ages 5-9 will be offered on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. and an identical one (also on Wednesdays) for ages 10-13 from 5 to 6 p.m. Both classes started Sept 2. We expect a lot of interest in this class and, if needed, we will add additional sections for both age groups on Tuesdays. All sessions are $125 per each nine-week session.
• Session 1: Through Oct. 8. This first session is only six weeks; to receive the prorated discount through Oct. 8, use promo code PRORATEART when registering
• Session 2: Oct. 12-Dec. 17
• Session 3: Jan. 4-March 4
• Session 4: March 8-May 14
To register, go to www.creativeartsguild.org. Contact Savannah Thomas at (706) 279-3129 or savannaht@creativeartsguild.org with any questions.
More about Sarah Malone
Malone earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art printmaking in 2017 and for the past three years, she has been working for Cranfield Colours, an artists oil and printmaking ink manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. With the Cranfield team, Malone has traveled all over the world attending conferences and lecturing at major universities and art studios. Her great love of printmaking ink and oil paint manufacturing tie in wonderfully with her love of art history and science. She is a woodcut printmaker by specialization but she also enjoys wheel throwing ceramics and life-drawing. The Guild is delighted to welcome Malone to our staff and arts community!
