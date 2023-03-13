The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Cartersville man in connection with a 15-year-old murder investigation in Chatsworth. On March 5, Shannon Tapley, 43, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 20-year-old Lance Jay Banister, of Acworth.
On March 28, 2008, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation in reference to a body discovered at Talking Rock Creek at Carters Lake in Chatsworth. The body was later identified as Banister, and a GBI medical examiner ruled Banister’s death a homicide. Banister had been missing for several weeks before he was found. Banister and Tapley were friends at the time, and the investigation showed that Tapley was with Banister the day he disappeared.
This has been a joint investigation that included Murray County Sheriff’s Office detectives, FBI special agents from the Dalton Safe Streets Task Force, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office detectives and GBI agents.
Tapley is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail. The Bartow County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the investigation.
According to Dalton Daily Citizen reports at the time, Banister was found with multiple stab wounds to the torso, and investigators had no suspects.
“We have followed up on numerous leads between here and Acworth,” then-Murray County Sheriff Howard Ensley told the Dalton Daily Citizen in August 2008. “We’ve talked with family and friends.”
The body of Banister was found in the creek on March 28, 2008. He was reported missing by his mother, Beverly Banister, on March 15, 2008. He told his mother that night he was waiting for a friend named Daniel to pick him up from Acworth and take him to Cartersville, according to a report from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
Banister could have been killed and thrown in the creek shortly after he disappeared, Ensley said at the time.
“We can’t find anyone who saw him in between (March 15 and March 28),” Ensley said in August 2008.
