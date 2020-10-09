Man charged with rape and aggravated child molestation

Jesus Medina-Garcia

The Dalton Police Department has charged a man with rape (strongarm) and aggravated child molestation.

Jesus Medina-Garcia, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Wednesday. Medina-Garcia was being held in the Whitfield County jail without a bond Thursday evening.

"The juvenile victim in this case disclosed that someone known to them had improperly touched them to a mandated reporter who then contacted law enforcement," the police department said in a press release.

"In Georgia, aggravated child molestation is charged when a person commits an offense of child molestation which physically injures the child or involves an act of sodomy," the press release said.

