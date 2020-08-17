Man charged with two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes

A Chatsworth man faces several criminal charges including two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes following an incident on Sunday at a pool at 1801 Shadow Lane.
Hayden Christopher Black, 23, of 82 Hill Crest Drive, was also charged by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a press release from the police department, "officers responded to a disturbance at the pool area at 1801 Shadow Lane." Witnesses told them that a man had made "inappropriate and lewd comments to two underage females and was involved in a physical confrontation with two men when asked to leave the area."
Officers determined that Black was the individual involved and he was arrested. Black remained in the Whitfield County jail Monday evening.
