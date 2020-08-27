Man charged with two murders in Murray County denied bond

A Crandall man charged with two counts of felony murder in connection with a hit-and-run in Murray County on July 29 was denied bond by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Public Defender Natalie Glaser, whose office represents Anthony Leon “Tony” Brown, did not immediately return a telephone message Thursday afternoon.
Brown was charged earlier this month by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a vehicle and second-degree arson in connection with a wreck that killed Tommy Nickels, 19, and his wife Kristen Nickels, 20. Both also lived in Crandall. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck happened at 7:17 p.m. on Highway 411/State Route 61 near Hooker Road near Crandall, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.
Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport has said the incident is still under investigation and deputies are trying to determine if there was a connection between Brown and the couple and what his motive was.
The report states a 2007 Ford Mustang was driven by Tommy Nickels. Kristen Nickels was a passenger. A witness said a silver sedan “approached the Mustang from the rear and started striking the rear portion of the Mustang. She stated both vehicles then struck one another multiple times after the initial contact. She stated the roadway turned (into) a two lane with a continuous center turn lane. She stated the silver sedan moved to the right side of the Mustang and struck his vehicle on the right side causing it to leave the roadway and crash.”
The report states the Mustang “traveled off the west side of the roadway, while rotating counterclockwise.” It overturned on its passengers side and struck a tree “with the top of the vehicle’s passenger compartment.” It finally “landed upright facing north after impact with the tree.” Debris from the vehicle struck a nearby mobile home.
The witness said the sedan hit its brakes at a gas station just past the crash site and then left. She said the driver “appeared to be a white male with short dark hair.”
A press release from the sheriff's office states that on Aug. 4, sheriff's office Capt. Tim Bell, Davenport and state Trooper Stephen Langham went to Brown's home. After a "short foot pursuit," Brown was "taken into custody and the burned remains of (a) 2006 Suzuki Reno was located behind the residence."
The State Patrol report states multiple video cameras in the area showed what appeared to be a silver Chevrolet Optra, which is a four-door hatchback, traveling north on Highway 411/State Route 61 after the wreck. The report states a trooper contacted the witness and asked her to look up that make and model and she said it looked "like the type of vehicle" that struck the Mustang.
Davenport said all of the information the sheriff's office had pointed to a Suzuki Reno.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.