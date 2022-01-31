Man dies after being struck by car on Highway 41

A homeless man died after being struck by a car Thursday night on Highway 41 near the intersection with Webb Way.
According to a Georgia State Patrol crash report, at about 9:33 p.m. Shannon Trent Ware, 50, "was standing in the northbound left lane" when he was struck by a northbound Hyundai Genesis "with its front." After impact, the Genesis "came to a controlled rest in the northbound lane. ... . The area of impact was determined by vehicle damage, roadway evidence and the driver statement."
The report said, "The driver stated that she was traveling north and saw the pedestrian in her lane of travel. She stated that she slammed on the brakes but was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian." According to the report, Ware suffered a fatal injury.
The report said "the pedestrian was wearing black clothing. The area of roadway is unlit. A blood sample was requested but not able to be taken from the pedestrian per the coroner on scene."
The coroner said Ware was homeless. The crash report lists a Rocky Face address.
