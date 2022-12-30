The Dalton Police Department and the Dalton Fire Department are investigating a Friday afternoon fire in an 18-wheeler trailer that was parked at 108 S. Glenwood Ave. that left a man dead.
Investigators say the deceased is apparently a homeless man who had been sleeping in the trailer. The cause of the fire is still being investigated but at this time there is no suspicion of foul play.
The identity of the deceased is not being disclosed pending confirmation of his identity by the state crime lab and notification of next of kin.
