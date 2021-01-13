Man indicted for enticing a child for indecent purposes

A Chatsworth man has been indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury for two counts of felony enticing a child for indecent purposes and other charges following an incident in August at a pool at 1801 Shadow Lane in Dalton.
Hayden Christopher Black, 23, was also indicted for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and simple battery. He remained in the county jail on Tuesday without bond.
According to a press release from the police department in August, "officers responded to a disturbance at the pool area at 1801 Shadow Lane." Witnesses told them a man had made "inappropriate and lewd comments to two underage females and was involved in a physical confrontation with two men when asked to leave the area."
Officers determined that Black was the person involved and arrested him.
