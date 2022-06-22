Ryan Andrew Contreras, 28, formerly of 1105 Cavender Drive, Dalton, was sentenced Tuesday by Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett to serve two consecutive life sentences, one without the possibility of parole, for kidnapping with bodily injury and rape for which Contreras was convicted following a jury trial on Feb. 23.
Contreras also received 20 years for family violence aggravated assault, 10 years for false imprisonment and 12 months each for family violence battery and cruelty to children in the third degree. The non-life sentences were ordered to be served concurrently with the rape sentence.
Contreras was represented at trial by Dalton attorney Richard Murray, and at sentencing by Atlanta attorney Mark Yuracheck. The state was represented at trial and sentencing by Assistant District Attorney Meg Deitz Parker who runs the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit.
The sentencing had originally been scheduled in March but had to be postponed due to a pre-sentence investigation not having been completed by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (state probation).
Contreras was on bond prior to trial but has been in custody since his conviction in February and will remain in custody pending transport to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
During the trial, Parker called 12 witnesses, including the victim and two prior victims, and presented more than 30 exhibits. Contreras presented five witnesses and testified.
The state’s case focused on Contreras’ abduction and rape of a woman on April 20, 2020. The evidence presented included multiple 911 calls made by the victim reporting the rape and continued harassment by Contreras, photographs of the victim’s injuries, and the testimony of the two prior victims who had previously been involved in a romantic relationship with Contreras and physically and sexually abused by him.
The victim in the present case had made multiple reports to law enforcement that led the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit to take up the investigation led by Domestic Violence Investigator Jeff Silvers. Silvers’ investigation led to the discovery of the prior victims as well as additional witnesses and evidence corroborating the current victim’s statements.
The state also presented the testimony of a domestic violence expert, the executive director of the Tranquility House Domestic Violence Center in Cartersville, to explain the means by which abusers gain power and control over their victims.
Parker stated in February, “This case is the story of a brave young woman speaking up about the abuse she suffered. We discovered it wasn’t just her story but the story of two other young women who had been in romantic relationships with Contreras. Our continued investigation gave these women a voice so they could receive justice today and I could not be prouder of these women’s bravery to testify or the work of our Domestic Violence Unit to bring this case to trial.”
The Domestic Violence Unit within the District Attorney’s Office was established under former district attorney Kermit McManus in 1997 to provide additional resources for investigating cases that are typically very challenging to prosecute. The unit is funded in part by a Federal Violence Against Women Act grant as well as by local funds provided by Whitfield County. The unit also works closely with the Domestic Violence Accountability Court presided over by Judge Cindy Morris.
