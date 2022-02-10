David Joseph Lawson, 50, formerly of Crandall, was convicted Thursday by a Murray County jury of child molestation and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks to serve the maximum of 19 years in prison without parole followed by one year on probation. The final year on probation is required by Georgia law in child molestation cases.
The sentence will run consecutively, or back-to-back, with a 30-year prison sentence imposed by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris in October after Lawson was convicted by a different jury for failure to register as a sex offender. The sentence imposed by Morris was also the maximum allowed for the offense and will also have to be served without the possibility of parole.
Lawson will have to serve 49 years, less any time already served in the Murray County jail, before he can be released from state Department of Corrections custody.
Assistant District Attorney and Chief Child Abuse Prosecutor Ben Kenemer prosecuted both cases. The defendant was represented by Jack Donlon of the Public Defender’s Office.
Lawson was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 and originally scheduled for trial in February 2020, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with many other cases, his trial was postponed for more than a year due to restrictions imposed by the governor’s emergency order and the Georgia Supreme Court’s declaration of a judicial emergency related to COVID-19. Jury trials resumed across Georgia last year.
Lawson has numerous prior convictions starting with statutory rape convictions in 1995 and 1997 involving two different underage victims. That required him to register as a sex offender with the sheriff in the county where he resides, and to update his registration information annually.
Lawson had been convicted more than once during the past 20 years for failure to properly update his registration information on his birthday each year. Because of those prior convictions, the sentencing range on the new failure to register charge was actually greater than on the new child molestation charge. In order not to prejudice the defendant, the two charges were severed and tried before separate juries so that each jury would only know about the charge they were chosen to decide.
In addition to the primary victim of the new child molestation charge, the two prior victims of Lawson testified about their victimization in the late 1990s to demonstrate Lawson’s propensity to commit these sorts of crimes.
The jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning their guilty verdict. The jury was selected on Monday but the trial took place Thursday. Several of the jurors remained for the sentencing hearing even though they had been excused by the court and were free to leave.
The cases were investigated by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Chatsworth Police Department.
