A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 11 years on probation after pleading guilty to armed robbery for taking a woman's purse containing $9,100 to $9,200 at 2201 Chattanooga Road in Dalton on Dec. 11, 2019.
Anthony Maurice Brown was charged by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a gun, battery, felony theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to a police incident report, a woman told a police officer that she and two men, one of whom was Brown, were going to buy a vehicle. They stopped at the Marathon at 2201 Chattanooga Road to use the restroom. She said when she got back in the vehicle, Brown put a gun to the right side of her neck, which scratched her (the officer noticed a scratch on her neck), and demanded her purse. She said Brown took the purse and got out of the vehicle. She said the other man ran after him and she called 911.
She said the purse included $9,100-$9,200 in cash, which she had taken out of a bank in Chattanooga.
She said she did not know Brown before that day, and that he was not supposed to be part of the "deal." She said she had known the other man for about a week.
The incident happened between 3 and 3:55 p.m., according to the incident report.
Brown had two co-defendants, Misty Jones of Harrison, Tennessee, and Daniel Kelvin Worley of Ringgold, who are due in court on June 30 for arraignment. They are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.