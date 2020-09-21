The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a donation jar from the Providence Ministries thrift store earlier this month, getting away with approximately $500 in cash. The man was recorded on the store’s surveillance system.
The theft happened on Sept. 10th at the outreach charity at 711 S. Hamilton St. At approximately 9 p.m., employees had a back door left unlocked while they were using it to load in food donations. The suspect managed to sneak into the building using the unlocked door and then entered the thrift store area, sneaking around in the building and hiding until he made his way to the sales counter where he found the donation jar. The suspect took the jar and left through a separate door leading outside.
The suspect is a white male with a mustache who wore a blue T-shirt and shorts with a tan baseball cap. Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-280.
