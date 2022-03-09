When Judson Manly joined the Rotary Club of Dalton in 1964, the importance of attendance was emphasized to him, and he took the responsibility so seriously he's maintained perfect attendance for 58 years and 2,726 meetings.
"You need to be here, and we want active members," Manly, 92, said he was told by other Rotarians. "This is not just a meet-and-eat club, and I saw the club was responsible for doing a lot of good things in the community, (so) I wanted to be a part of that."
Even while battling prostate cancer, he scheduled his treatments in Atlanta around Rotary meetings so as not to miss them, which "is incredible," said George "Smitty" Barnett, president of the Rotary Club of Dalton. "It's a pleasure to know him, and to know his commitment to what we're doing (at Rotary)."
The Rotary Club of Dalton celebrated Manly's 58-year anniversary last week, as well as perfect attendance for 2,726 meetings. He received a trophy, a pin and a letter of commendation from the president of Rotary International, Shekhar Mehta.
"If anyone ever deserved a perfect attendance pin, it's (Manly), (and) we're so happy to recognize his commitment to Rotary," Barnett said. "I see his faithfulness each week, and he's been the embodiment of the tenets of Rotary — serving others — painting a great picture for us."
"I hope I can find something to be that committed to in my life, and for 58 years," said Jackie Killings, assistant governor for District 6910. When she joined Rotary 11 years ago, she heard stories of Manly's already legendary attendance streak, and she wondered if anyone could truly be that committed, but "it's real."
"I'm sure (Manly) faced personal challenges, but (he) stayed true and dedicated to serving (his) community and the world through Rotary," she added. He's "an example for all of us."
"Look at the number of people who came out to honor" Manly at a Rotary meeting March 1, said District Governor Mike Berg. "That says something about him."
"These folks believe in service above self (locally) and globally, and you're blessed to have Judson in your club," as it's "unusual" for anyone to have his track record of continuous service, Berg said. "He's there every week — that is to be appreciated — and maybe that will enthuse some people to be more (responsible) about going to club meetings."
"We join Rotary because we love people and love spending time together," and through Manly's commitment to Rotary, he's expressed his belief in the organization's values, particularly the "importance of friendship" and commitment to service above self, Mehta wrote in his letter. "You help make Rotary the organization it is today, and I hope your fellow club members follow in your footsteps."
"Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change, across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves," Mehta added. "Your commitment helps demonstrate how we serve to change lives."
Manly, who served as president of Manly Steel and chaired the boards of numerous community organizations, has been committed to his community, and "we're so thankful for (him) and what he's done," Barnett said. He and his family have a "legacy that means so much to Dalton."
The Georgia Tech alumnus served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War before joining the family business in Dalton, Barnett said. His grandfather, Frank, founded the company in 1888.
That meant visitors had to take either trains or horses to reach the factory, because neither airplanes nor automobiles had been invented, Manly said with a wry smile. Both his father and uncle were Rotarians, which led him to join.
At the time, the club was male-only, but Manly was in accord with the eventual decision to include female members, he said. He was also involved with construction of the city's first track — he was in charge of the club's annual track meet for years — and was among those who quickly jumped on board with the idea of establishing a junior college in the city that's become Dalton State College.
"If the town wanted to do something, they came to the Rotary Club," he said. "This was the place to get something done," in large measure because the Rotary Club was — and remains — "a cross-section of the town."
Manly also served for many years as a member of the board that vets prospective Rotary members, and not surprisingly he emphasized the value of meeting attendance, but "I wouldn't ask them to do anything I wouldn't do myself" — a fact attested to by his 58-year perfect attendance streak.
