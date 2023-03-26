RossWoods Adult Day Health Center

RossWoods Adult Day Health Center was recently treated to an outstanding performance by the local Mar-Sel tap dancers. Back in action after the pandemic, the tap dancers have been practicing together and ready to share their talent with others. From left are Joyce Hudson, Pat Meyer, Marge Trollinger, Jeanette Dunkle, Stella McHugh and Sandy Duncan. For more information about the dancers, please contact the Whitfield County Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video