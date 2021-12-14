Mariachi and jazz take center stage Thursday at Dalton High School concert

Dalton High School's mariachi and jazz bands will co-headline a concert Thursday that also serves as an important fundraiser for both groups.
The mariachi band's main aim with this fundraiser is to begin purchasing uniforms, as "traditional mariachi uniforms cost upward of $350 per suit," said Daisy Cardona-Kay, Dalton Junior High School's band and percussion director and Dalton High's percussion and mariachi director. "We hope to purchase a set of uniforms for these students who have worked so hard throughout the years keeping the mariachi spirit alive despite the many challenges they have faced."
"We're trying to get skirts for the girls," as traditional attire is a crucial element of mariachi performance, especially when the band performs at community events, said sophomore Anais Yajure-Schultz. "It's fun to go places to play, and people love to hear us."
The jazz band also hopes to use funds for uniforms and "uniform pieces that would help them establish their visual identity," said Janna Pye, director of bands, including jazz, at Dalton High. "Right now, the concert and jazz bands wear all black, so it would be nice to get some red ties," as red is the primary color of Dalton High and Dalton Public Schools.
"We would also like to get some custom jazz fronts, which are low stands that the saxophones use," Pye said. "They would have our logo on the front along with our school colors."
Additionally, she'd like to hire a jazz specialist for a clinic with students, as "I always try to connect what we are doing in class to how they can keep participating in music in the real world," she said.
"Whether it is playing in community groups, working as a professional musician or being an audience member at a fine arts performance, I want them to understand that music is a fundamental part of life that lasts forever, (and) I think if they could work with a professional jazz musician, that would help them not only improve their technique, but also understand that they could perform jazz in some way for their entire life."
During its brief history, the mariachi band has mastered "so many different songs, (lots) of which people know," said Yajure-Schultz. "People join us and sing along, which is a lot of fun."
"We're quick learners," said sophomore Angie Arredondo. "We can learn a piece in a day, and we go through so many songs every week."
Thursday's concert is at 6:30 p.m. in Dalton High's auditorium, said Cardona-Kay. Admission at the door is $5 for adults and $3 for children and students.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mariachi band's activities were severely curtailed before a cautious restart in January, Arredondo said. The band performed a concert in May, which "felt like starting all over again, (but it was also) so cool, and it'll be so exciting" to return to the stage Thursday for their first major show since May.
"We haven't had chances to play this year very much, and we can't wait for everyone to hear the songs we have been working on this semester," said Cardona-Kay. "As things begin to normalize, and the community begins to feel more comfortable having large gatherings, we would love to resume playing at community events."
"We were actually able to have an outdoor spring concert with the concert and jazz bands last April," as parents brought chairs and blankets for the performance, but the jazz band only played two songs, "so this is the first concert where the jazz band has been one of the main attractions," Pye said. "They have eight pieces to perform with extensive solos for many of them, so it's very exciting."
The students "have really been working hard to learn to" improvise solos, Pye said. "Playing an improvised solo in front of an audience is a deeply personal experience and really requires them to make themselves vulnerable."
The mariachi band has "a lot of songs" for Thursday, several of which are Christmas-themed, and "the energy we have in this band, it's really fun," Arredondo said. "It's sometimes chaotic, but in a good way."
The concert will feature "a nice mix of traditional Christmas songs arranged for mariachi, along with songs that are part of the traditional mariachi repertoire," Cardona-Kay said. "I think that 'Feliz Navidad' will be an audience favorite for sure."
Arredondo's favorite piece for Thursday is "La Llorona," which translates to "The Weeping Woman" or "The Wailer," as Arredondo is the featured vocalist, she said. "It's a slow, sad song, like a ballad."
"La Llorona" is also the favorite of Yajure-Schultz, as the harmony is "beautiful, and we sound so pretty all together," she said. "I love that song."
The jazz band will play "a mix of fun Christmas songs and standard jazz repertoire," Pye said. "The students really love to perform 'Georgia on My Mind', and it is for sure a favorite, but they are generally excited about playing them all."
Yajure-Schultz plays guitarrón, which is "like the bass instrument," in mariachi band, and she joined the ensemble as a seventh-grader when it was officially founded by Cardona-Kay, she said. "It was something different, and I wanted to learn a different genre of music."
"Everyone in this town loves mariachi," but the group also brings "love and attention" to Dalton when they play in other communities, she said. "We get exposure, and this is a very popular genre of music."
Like Yajure-Schultz, Arredondo joined the mariachi band in the seventh grade, and she plays vihuela, a five-string guitar, she said.
"I started (in the group) because of my parents' influence with mariachi music in my childhood, (and it's) really cool."
When Pye took over as Dalton High's director of bands for the 2020-21 school year, she restarted the jazz band, which had been dormant, because "it's part of our responsibility to give (students) a total musical education," she said. "There are a lot of really influential American jazz composers they can learn about, and jazz is just really fun."
Arredondo, who plays flute in the jazz band, is most eager to perform the Billy Joel tune "My Life" on Thursday, she said. "It's really upbeat and super exciting to play."
Arredondo joined the jazz band last year, and it has "more quiet-type people" than the mariachi band, she said with a chuckle. Jazz band is "more chill and calm."
"We have 13 students in the group" this year, a blend of returnees and new members, Pye said. "We are having a wonderful year."
