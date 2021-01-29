Mark Millican: Clarification on Vietnam KIA column

Several astute readers of 'Info sought on Whitfield, Murray veterans KIA in Vietnam' in the Wednesday Daily Citizen-News noted there were four vets from Murray County killed in Vietnam instead of the two listed.
Historian Tim Howard explains that two of the service members lived in Murray but had different mailing addresses.
“There were four from Murray County — Jimmy Cagle and Raymond Beam as you have them, but the Gary Robert Cruse is included under Whitfield simply because his family had a Dalton address (although they are well inside Murray County),” he said in an email.
“The fourth, Jerry Kenneth Jordan, had a Resaca address, so he probably appears under Gordon County. However, he and Gary both graduated from Murray County High School where the Gary Cruse Award is still given each year to a deserving senior football player.”
Pvt. 1st Class Jordan's name was indeed listed in the state archives as living in Gordon County.
Howard said the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has letters from Cruse and Jordan in their files at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
