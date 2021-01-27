Mark Millican: Info sought on Whitfield, Murray vets killed in action in Vietnam

It was similar to putting together a puzzle, but sometimes more like dominoes falling into place.
Last spring, probably because of something read in the press or on the internet, I began doing some initial research on Gilmer County veterans who had been killed in Vietnam. There were six from the Ellijay area who gave their lives in combat during the long war in Southeast Asia, according to state archives. Someone suggested full-length stories on each one after a post on social media, and so it began.
What followed was fairly remarkable. Since the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War is being observed from 2012 to 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, it follows that memories of those who died are also around five decades old. I set a goal of writing in the newspaper of Ellijay, the Times-Courier, about all six of these young men between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July last year, and family and friends responded.
In one instance, I was told by a couple of people the family of the man killed -- Clarance Rogers -- had moved away many decades ago and it was unlikely any contacts could be found. However, old friends stepped up and gave me firsthand information, and a sister was also located. The hunt for his grave led Teresa and me to the city cemetery in Varnell, the city where he had moved with his wife, Billie Green, and baby daughter, Debra Louise, before deployment. But his wife -- who was from Tunnel Hill -- and daughter seem to have disappeared. No one on Varnell and Tunnel Hill community pages on Facebook responded to inquiries.
Writing about these veterans who were killed, and those who remembered them, was personally rewarding. In 1973, I registered for the draft as a high school senior.
It was the same year we began pulling troops out of Vietnam, and I was never drafted. But the unrest of those years I remember well.
I believe it was therapeutic for those who helped me write, and likewise for other older folks who recall those tumultuous years and read the stories.
These were the returning war veterans, after all, who were sometimes spit upon in airports and called "baby killers" when they arrived back in the States.
Here is a list of the 14 men from Whitfield County, and two from Murray County, who were killed in Vietnam -- and the day they died (in chronological order):
Whitfield
• Sgt. Michael Clay Nations, Sept. 17, 1966
• E-4 Specialist Kenneth Wayne Ogles, Feb. 16, 1967
• Cpl. Kenneth Ian Finkel, Sept. 20, 1967
• 1st Lt. Lawrence Buford Flowers, Oct. 1, 1967
• Lance Cpl. Charles Evans Beavers, Oct. 16, 1967
• Lance Cpl. William Lamar Dwight, Dec. 2, 1967
• Lance Cpl. Donald Fredrick Parker, Jan. 20, 1968
• Sgt. Kenneth Jerry Williams, Feb. 2, 1968
• E-4 Specialist Charles William Cline, Feb. 22, 1968
• E-4 Specialist Gary Robert Cruse, Aug. 18, 1968
• Pvt. 1st Class Jerry Lynn Poe, Sept. 15, 1968
• Capt. Larron David Murphy, April 23, 1970
• Cpl. Donald Barrett, April 30, 1970
• Sgt. Harold Alfred Green, June 17, 1970
Murray
• Pvt. 1st Class Allen James Cagle, June 25, 1967
• Pvt. 1st Class Raymond Beam, Sept. 13, 1968
The Daily Citizen-News has graciously consented to providing space for profiles of these 16 veterans, 13 in the Army and three in the Marines. Also of note, all of the enlisted men are between the rank of private first class and sergeant, with no privates or senior sergeants. The highest-ranking man killed was Capt. Larron Murphy of Dalton.
More details such as their date of birth, age and branch of service can be found in the archives, some of which will be shared. But what is really needed are the memories of these men from the family and friends who knew them, such as their growing-up years, what they were like in high school and what they enjoyed doing.
There will be no deadlines this time. We will begin with Sgt. Michael Nations, and I will set up files on computers to log the information, including transcripts of potential interviews over the phone and photographs that can be emailed -- whether in uniform (portrait, or at a duty station) or a school or family photo. Get in touch with me at trail_blazer@ellijay.com, and if you need to send the photos by phone I'll share my number at that time.
Thanks, in advance, for your help. Let's salute them all in 2021-22.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
