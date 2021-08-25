Editor's note: This is a followup column to a story on Gary Cruse that appeared in the Daily Citizen-News on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that is part of a series of stories profiling the veterans of Whitfield and Murray counties who lost their life during the Vietnam War.
Randall Richards had just graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in landscape architecture when he heard Gary Cruse had been killed in Vietnam. It was mid-September of 1968. Since his mother and father, Troy and Rilla Richards, were good friends with Gary's parents, Robert and Maebell Cruse, he drove them over to their home.
They found grief had settled over the Murray County family like a shroud.
“My mom and dad were very upset,” Randall recalled, “and it was a very sad scene. Gary's family was real upset because his body had been sent to the wrong place (Chatsworth in California). I got drafted right after that on Sept. 19; I was married and my son was six months old at the time. After Gary got killed, my mother was a basket case when I was drafted. When I went to Vietnam, I never told her I was in the infantry.”
Ironically, he landed in Vietnam at the same place Gary was killed — Tay Ninh Province.
“I was with the 1st Cavalry Air Mobile; we would fly on choppers very close to the enemy and then unload and deploy on foot to engage,” said Randall. “We were in the Dog's Head (named for its shape of the Vietnam-Cambodian border). Guys who (fought in) Vietnam know where it is.
"I remember we got out in the field, we had gone through Tay Ninh and took a helicopter ride way out in the jungle, and I said (to somebody), 'Are we still in Tay Ninh?' and they said yeah, it's Tay Ninh Province. I said, 'I knew a guy from our county that got killed in Tay Ninh.' They said, 'You better not let it be two.' It was a very bad area.”
As a member of an 81 mm mortars unit, they mostly stayed at forward LZs (landing zones for helicopters).
“It sounds like a really happy place, but the line companies (infantry) did not want to come be with us because that's where the (enemy) would attack,” Randall said. “The NVA (North Vietnamese Army) had a supply line that came in from Cambodia right through the Dog's Head.
"Though we sustained heavy losses during the last few days of March and April 1 (1969), the enemy sustained many times more losses. That was pretty much where Gary was when he was killed. When I was over there, I thought of him often.”
Decades later, he and other Vietnam veterans who served together met at the funeral of a fellow soldier at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.
“In January of 1970, he got one of his legs blown off about 1 o'clock in the morning,” detailed Randall. “We put him on the chopper, and didn't know what to do, so we put his leg on there with him. He was in a basket (stretcher) flying outside the chopper.”
Randall eventually pursued a career in education and served as Murray County assistant superintendent of schools for a time. Fellow soldiers in his old unit had been having reunions since 1995, but could not find the man they loaded onto the chopper — until 2009. It was just in time, since their friend died later that year in December.
“A group of us went to the funeral at Arlington; it was the most impressive thing I've ever seen in my life,” he said of the ceremony 40 years to the month after their friend had been wounded and med-evacked. The rites included a 74-year-old civilian man — wearing Scottish regalia replete with a kilt and tam — playing "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes.
Then, they decided to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It was January.
“Oh, it was cold,” Randall remembers. “Nobody was there. It was a good time to go, I guess, but there was ice on the reflection pool and we were about to freeze to death. We were going to start at the end closest to the Lincoln Memorial, and I thought 'This is not going to bother me. I'm going to get through this just fine.'
"I had dreaded going for years, because I thought 'I just can't go.' But I'm walking along, and there's names, and (The Wall) is getting taller. And I glanced to my left and right in the middle of a massive group of names was Gary Robert Cruse. I was not looking for his name specifically, because there were also names of soldiers in our unit further down, but there it was. It completely tore my heart out.”
Randall was asked if he felt finding Gary's name was providential.
“It had to be,” he replied. “I focused on his name, and couldn't believe I was seeing it. I walked over and put my hand on it, and knelt down and started crying. Mike Kilgore came over, put his arm on my shoulder and said, 'Did you know him?' And I said, 'Yeah, he's from my county.' He knelt down with me and started crying too.
"That wall is so powerful that it breaks the strongest among us. So many young lives lost in a war that was so unpopular. I wonder what Gary and those other 58,000-plus (killed there) would have accomplished in this world.”
By the way, his amputee friend who they had buried at Arlington had gone home, gotten a degree from the University of Alabama and went to work. After a couple of years he began having extreme medical problems, and doctors discovered the blast that took his right leg had also embedded some of his molars into his lungs.
“He had gotten married and had a son and daughter,” Randall said. “We met both of them when we had our get-together at the VA (Veterans Administration) in 2009. It was like bringing the loop full circle.”
Dale Sluder is another Murray County veteran who served in Vietnam. Although he's been to The Wall several times, the first visit was overwhelming.
“It took me a good 30 minutes to approach it, and when I found the names of those that were killed that I served with my legs would not hold me upright,” he said. “Every minute detail came flooding in. I served with the 101st Airborne, and I am in Vietnam most nights in my sleep.”
Last week, a Whitfield County resident read the profile of Gary Cruse. Later that day he was looking through some of his mother's mementos, and amazingly came across a July 1, 1998, article in the Dalton Advertiser by Jeff Rancudo, who was writing in a pre-Fourth of July theme.
“(Gary) Cruse used to write back to Murray County — sometimes as many as five times a week — about his fears and triumphs,” the article that featured Maebell Cruse states. “He even used to write his late brother, Doug, about 'playing dead' as the Viet Cong walked over him and how amazed he was that he was never found out. Then that August day, he fought his last battle. He had just returned from 'R & R' in Hawaii.”
As the years go by, we're seeing fewer and fewer men wearing “World War II Veteran” or “Korean War Veteran” caps and T-shirts, or bearing the insignia on their vehicles. It's more likely you'll see an older guy donning “Vietnam War Veteran” apparel or car tags.
No matter — thank them all for their service for what they've been through.
Civil War Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman said it best: “War is hell.” And our combat veterans know it better than anyone.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.