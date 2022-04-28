A project that promises to revitalize Market Street and ease traffic on West Walnut Avenue is moving forward, though not quite as fast as Dalton officials had hoped, said City Administrator Andrew Parker.
"I'd hoped to be able to let the first phase of this project later this spring because the plans have been done," Parker told members of the city's Finance Committee recently. The Finance Committee is composed of the members of the City Council. "But the right-of-way negotiations are taking a little bit longer than we expected."
Phase one of the plan will convert Market Street to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking and decorative benches and lighting, and move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
"We are actively pursuing right-of-way easement acquisitions for that portion of the project," said Parker. "(Special Project Coordinator) Devon Brooks has been working with the owners of the 17 different parcels on that project that require some right-of-way easement. We've received responses from all of the owners that none of them are willing to donate. They all want at least the fair-market value, the assessed value."
In March, the City Council approved an agreement not to exceed $87,500 with Childers Associates of Atlanta to appraise 20 parcels the city seeks to acquire for the work on Market Street or for stormwater control projects.
Parker said city officials will start to negotiate with property owners but still hope to have at least some of the property donated. He said there would be tax advantages to the owners if they donate property to the city.
"Maybe as we get later into the year, they'll be willing to do that," he said.
The second phase of the project will be a road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, which council members say should reduce congestion on West Walnut Avenue and increase access to the stores and restaurants on Market Street.
"The phase two part of the project, the Dug Gap Road connector, is under design," said Parker. "That project will follow after the Market Street portion of this project."
Council members last year approved a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood of Atlanta to design the road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road.
In March, council members approved design standards for the Gateway Corridor Overlay District, which includes Market Street and West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road. Those standards ban temporary signs and require permanent signs to be monument-based, made from durable materials such as brick or stone. Current signs that are permanent but not monument-based have been grandfathered in.
The design ordinance said some of the goals of the design standards are “to protect property against blight and depreciation; to encourage the most appropriate development of land; and to provide an attractive gateway to the community.”
The design ordinance also bans exterior walls of sheet metal or exposed concrete block and requires that roof-top mechanical equipment be placed at the rear of a building and screened from view.
It requires that all utilities be placed underground. It bars the use of primary or fluorescent colors “except as accent colors.”
The ordinance requires dumpsters to be placed “in the least visible location from public streets” and enclosed on three sides “with brick or stone opaque walls, with the fourth side being an opaque closing gate.” The walls have to be at least 12 inches higher than the dumpster.
Again, existing buildings have been grandfathered in “until an investment of at least 50% of the property’s value ... before they would be required to come into compliance with this new ordinance.”
All new buildings will have to meet the standards.
