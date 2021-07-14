Drummer Andrew Marsh has performed all over the world.
So far, his hometown of Dalton has been the one gap on his résumé, a gap he'll fill Friday night along with a "dream team" of fellow musicians he's assembled who will perform at the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series.
"Playing in front of a hometown crowd is everything to me and my motivation to make this happen," said Marsh, who played in the band at Dalton Junior High and Dalton High School. "It's a bucket list thing for me."
"Plus, for me, music is sharing, and I've never really had a chance to share with people where I grew up," said Marsh, a jazz musician based in New York City. Dalton shaped Marsh as a person, and he's told everyone he knows about "The Carpet Capital of the World," including the other members of his band — aptly named Andrew Marsh & Friends — for Friday night's concert at Burr Performing Arts Park.
The concert is free and open to the public. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Truist Tent Show featuring Connor Priest, followed by opener Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck at 7:30 and headliner Andrew Marsh & Friends at 8:30.
Marsh has assembled an all-star cast of musicians and singers from across the country. The concert "is a huge labor of love for me — it's not easy getting musicians from all around the country — but I'm proud of this town, and I've always appreciated how encouraging people were growing up," Marsh said.
"That's the spirit of Dalton," he said. "I had big, big dreams, but people never told me I couldn't do it, and I've taken that with me wherever I've gone."
While Marsh's family lived in Dalton, they attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in his father's hometown of LaFayette. Marsh was intrigued by the drumming there. He soon got to play the drums at his church, which filled him with confidence. He filled the house with his cacophonous drumming nearly constantly as a child, but his father and mother, Hubert and Minnie, never once told him to be quiet.
"You'd be hard-pressed to find a kid who wasn't at least momentarily infatuated with the drums," and Marsh was no exception. What set him apart was that "I found I had a knack for it, and I had parents who saw that, and helped me seek opportunities to get better," including private lessons and attending Boston's Berklee College of Music, he said.
His drum lessons at downtown Dalton's The Music Shop were "the highlight of my week," he said. "It was a magical place for me." (The Music Shop, which has since closed, is around the corner from Burr Park.) Those musical roots in Northwest Georgia propelled him into a career that has sent him around the world.
"I'm so lucky to get to do what I love professionally, and it's taken me all over the world, from Australia, to Asia, to Russia," Marsh said.
Among those he's played alongside are trumpeter and composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, a recipient of the JazzFM Innovator of the year Award in 2016 and five-time Grammy nominee, and noted New Orleans jazz saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr. Marsh was also part of a revival of "The Color Purple" on Broadway.
Marsh has been performing "so long I don't really get nervous, but I'm more excited and nervous for this than I've been in a long, long time, because this town has always been so supportive of me and my family," he said. "I couldn't have done it by myself, and I'm so appreciative of Dalton."
Marsh has played with all of the musicians and singers performing Friday night individually, but the group has yet to play together in-person. Joining Marsh on stage are:
• Guitarist Danny Abel, a New Orleans musician who's played in several bands including Tank & The Bangas.
• Corey Bernhard, a jazz/hip-hop keyboardist from Philadelphia.
• New Orleans trumpet player Leon Brown.
• Brian Cockerham, a bass player who was a member of the Grammy Award-winning PJ Morton Band.
• Louis Fouché, a saxophonist with Jon Batiste & Stay Human on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
• Lead vocalist Tania Jones, who has been a backup singer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and Steven Van Zandt's Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul.
• New Orleans saxophonist Kris Royal.
Marsh is grateful to be back performing in-person with an audience after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him and so many other musicians into studios and virtual concerts.
"I missed (concerts like this Friday's) so, so much, and I'll never take it for granted again," he said. "I lost track of how many virtual shows I did, and that's a lonely, lonely way to perform."
Marsh is dedicating his set Friday to two important people in his life who have passed away: his father, who died last year from COVID-19, and his best friend from childhood, Dennedy Wright, who passed away in December 2016 and was Marsh's "biggest musical cohort growing up," he said.
"I've found some ways to represent them on stage, and you'll see that Friday," Marsh said.
A goal with this year's series is to present concerts with musicians with at least some connection to Dalton, said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, one of the series organizers.
"We've found that the people who show up on Friday nights enjoy seeing people they know and hearing bands that they are familiar with," Aft said last month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.