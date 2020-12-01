Martin looks to branch out at University of Georgia

TUNNEL HILL — Kellen Martin, who opened himself to new experiences in high school by participating in numerous clubs and activities, opted to continue his education at the University of Georgia for similar reasons.
"I visited Athens and it's a great town," said Martin, a member of the Northwest Whitfield High School class of 2020 who graduated with honors-with-distinction, meaning he took at least three Advanced Placement (AP) or dual enrollment classes while maintaining a numerical average of at least 94.5. "I wanted that full college experience."
He gained entry into Georgia's honors program, and he planned to reside in the honors dorm, where "I will meet people with similar academic mindset as me," he explained this summer. "I want to make more connections with people."
Martin discovered he enjoyed connecting with new faces through several high school experiences.
During the summer of 2019, Martin participated in American Legion Boys State in Gainesville, where "we put together a state and had elections," among other activities, he said. "It was fun meeting everyone from around the state."
He also attended the sixth annual Youth Leadership Summit of Tom Graves, then a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, in October 2019, another "great experience," he said. "A lot of the speakers made an impact."
Martin has played saxophone for seven years, and he was one of the 100-plus members of Northwest's marching band all four years of high school, he said. "That took up a lot of my time, but it was definitely worth it."
"I wasn't the most social kid in elementary and middle school, but I wanted to change that for high school, so I joined" various clubs, none of which was more beneficial in forming friendships than marching band, he said. Particularly memorable was the trip to play in Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2018.
"It was raining, so we were all covered up in ponchos, playing through the streets of Atlanta," he said. "I'm so grateful I went on that one."
Susan Keleen, a math instructor at Northwest who taught Martin in several courses, believes the university setting will boost Martin both academically and socially.
In Athens, he'll branch out more, which "is something I wish I would have done more of in college," Keleen noted. A cohort of her classmates from Ringgold High School all went to Kennesaw State University together, then continued to hang out mostly with one another on campus, and "I should have been out there more (during college)."
Though Martin is "very quiet by nature, I was similar in high school," she said. In fact, she once "begged" her literature teacher to let her out of a class presentation, because "it was the worst thing I could ever have to do."
However, "now I (present in front of a full class) every day" as a high school teacher, she said with a laugh, noting, "Things change."
Keleen initially started teaching just so she could "do math all day," she said. "Then, I found out I really loved working with high school kids."
Martin, a Georgia Scholar as a senior and the STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student from Whitfield County Schools for 2019-20, wants to be a math teacher, perhaps even at his alma mater.
