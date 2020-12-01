Martin looks to branch out at University of Georgia

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Kellen Martin, left, a 2020 graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School, 2019-20 Georgia Scholar and the STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student from Whitfield County Schools for 2019-20, hopes to be a math teacher one day, perhaps even at his alma mater, and he credits educators like Susan Keleen, right, a math instructor at Northwest who taught him in several courses, with helping him find his path in life.