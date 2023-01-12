The Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday will be observed in Dalton with several events.
The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP will sponsor a day of service on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers have three opportunities to serve. There will be a cleanup of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Volunteers can help with renovations of Dalton’s Greater Works ministry. and the Mack Gaston Community Center will host a blanket and sock drive. Drop blankets and socks at the community center from now through Saturday.
To sign up, call Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870.
The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County will host ecumenical services on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dalton. Bishop Kevin Adams will be the speaker. Voices of Grace will offer musical selections.
There will be a wreath laying at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Walnut Avenue on Monday at 9 a.m. Pastor Ditria Smith will be the speaker. Everyone is invited.
