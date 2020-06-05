'Mary Poppins' cast salvages song video that earns accolades from postponed production

Though Dalton High School's spring musical "Mary Poppins" was postponed indefinitely due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the cast was able to salvage one highlight, a video performance of the song "Anything Can Happen" that drew praise from Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti.
That shoutout from Benanti was "thrilling" for students, and "I don't think they would have experienced that otherwise," said Wes Phinney, director of "Mary Poppins" and head of the drama department at Dalton High. "I knew they were talented, but I was floored by this."
It was "awesome, there's no other word for it," said Jack Haley, vice president of the school's drama club. "It really did mean a lot."
Benanti created SunshineSongs as an avenue for theater companies to spotlight performances they would have given this spring if the virus didn't squash all those plans, said Megan Robertson, president of the Dalton High drama club. Benanti then shares those videos on social media with commentary, and "lots of Broadways stars have been seeing them."
As of late-April Benanti had received more than 6,000 videos, and she told Deadline "there's no sign of it stopping."
"I’ve watched every single one and have commented on every single one and it’s not slowing down, and that makes me incredibly happy," Benanti wrote in a Deadline column. "What I can say is that with initiatives like SunshineSongs, where we’re getting to see how incredibly talented these kids are, we will all figure out ways to continue on the great tradition of theater."
Dalton High School's video is "very entertaining to watch," Phinney said. "It's just amazing."
Phinney approached officers of the high school's drama club about submitting a video to SunshineSongs, suggesting "Anything Can Happen" might be a judicious selection, since "it's one of the encouraging songs in the show," said Robertson, who was also slated to portray the eponymous magical nanny on stage. "I was in charge of marketing it on our social media, getting the word out, and each person recorded their own video."
Phinney's three daughters are all deeply involved in theater, so he heard about SunshineSongs from them, and he believed it might buoy the spirits of his students, he said. "I know the kids were very, very disappointed" the musical was postponed.
Creating the videos wasn't a smooth or simple process, and eventually Phinney — with the help of his daughters — recorded himself in his garage performing part of the song, then shared the clip with his students.
"It wasn't that good, but it was a way of saying, 'If I can do this, you can do this,'" he said with a chuckle. "Sometimes the best way to teach kids is to do it yourself and be an example."
Students published the video the last weekend of April on the drama club's Facebook page, Instagram feed and YouTube, Robertson said. "We got lots of positive responses, and I think it was a success."
Haley aligned all the student submissions for the video, Robertson said. "He made it seem like we were all singing together."
"It took Jack a while because he doesn't have all that equipment professionals do, but he did a great job with it, and I'm so proud of him," Phinney said. In fact, "that's the part I'm most proud of, that this was student driven; they did it on their own, they put it together, and they are exceptional kids."
Though Haley had some video production experience, this project proved more challenging than even he expected, said the class of 2020 member. The highest initial hurdle was simply getting all the video submissions from students, but once they saw Haley's "pain" in trying to compile the final product, "people sent them in, and everyone came together."
That cooperation didn't surprise Haley.
"I've made some amazing friends" through drama, he said. "It's a thing we're able to do together and appreciate together."
After receiving all the videos, it was a matter of synchronizing roughly 20 different recordings.
"None of them were the same in terms of beginning and ending, so I had to cut out a lot of smaller parts to make it sound like you're listening to a real performance," Haley said. "It's hard layering that many videos, and my computer could barely run it."
Haley spent three or four hours on the project each day for roughly a week, but it was well worth the effort.
"It made all of our rehearsal time useful," he said. It also demonstrates "we didn't just drop out of life" the final couple of months of this school year.
Because she's "a bit of a perfectionist," Robertson found recording her video "a bit of a challenge," she said with a chuckle. "I recorded it like six times, but then my voice was straining, so I had to just pick one and call it a day."
While the postponement of "Mary Poppins" was disappointing, Robertson felt worse for her younger cast mates, she said. As a senior, she's already had several starring roles, but this "was a starring moment for them."
Fortunately, the video for SunshineSongs "was an outlet to shine," she said. "It was very encouraging."
Creating this video "was a great experience, and I'm glad we did it," Phinney said. "It lifted their spirits."
The video "meant something to a lot of people, not just the people who watched it, but to us," the students who actually put it together, Haley said. "It was a last 'Huzzah' for the seniors of 2020."
