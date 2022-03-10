As a lead-up to March, American Red Cross Month, Georgia’s Red Cross promoted Carla Maton to the role of executive director for Northwest Georgia, and efforts are already underway to add board “leaders who are passionate about making their communities stronger” in the 15-county territory Maton calls home (Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker, Whitfield and Union counties).
“My ultimate goal is to ensure our communities can feel our presence and know that the American Red Cross is a trusted resource families can rely on in emergencies,” said Maton.
More than 767,000 people stand to benefit from Red Cross programs and services under her leadership in Northwest Georgia, including lifesaving blood; disaster preparedness, response and recovery support; training in lifesaving skills; and emergency services for military and international families.
March is American Red Cross Month, a time to recognize those who help to make the Red Cross mission possible, and Maton is eager to share her appreciation "for all the amazing work our volunteers do every day in Northwest Georgia.”
“These community heroes provide relief and care when help can’t wait during emergencies,” she said. “This month, we’re honoring their dedication and asking others to join in their commitment on Giving Day, March 23, when the Red Cross hopes to rally donors nationwide to support disaster relief efforts (www.redcross.org/donate/giving-day)."
Several local governments have already joined the celebration, issuing American Red Cross Month proclamations that recognize volunteer contributions in their communities, including in Dalton by Mayor David Pennington.
Maton joined Georgia’s Red Cross in January 2016 as the disaster program manager for Northwest Georgia and was promoted to a statewide role as disaster recovery manager in 2019. In these positions she worked with local and state partners to develop support for disaster clients with recovery needs. She also had the opportunity to deploy to more than 45 large-scale disasters nationwide to help connect communities to Red Cross services. As the external relations director for these operations, she worked closely with fundraising, public affairs, government and community partnership liaisons.
Maton is a graduate of Dalton State College with a bachelor of science in organizational leadership. She and her family of six reside in Whitfield County.
For more information about the American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia, visit www.redcross.org/georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.